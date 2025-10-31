CBSE Schools Ignored in Holiday Announcements, Says USWA

USWA has pointed out that the Nagpur education department leaves out CBSE schools when consulting on preparation of the annual holiday list. Although asked repeatedly, the department invites only associations representing state board schools while excluding CBSE schools from the decision-making process.

Lack of Representation

USWA vice-president Rajabhau Taksale said, "The department's attitude of pick-and-choose is beyond imagination. Associations like NSSC and USWA, which represent a major group of CBSE schools, are always kept in dark." The diktat issued for creating master trainers is another example of this as we are not consulted on any matter that directly affects our schools and students, he said.

Different Academic Calendars

USWA said CBSE schools have different academic calendars and should be consulted before common directives are issued. Taksale maintained that a uniform approach of the department may hurt the interests of these schools as well as of their students.

Demand for Inclusive Consultation

USWA has asked the education department to institutionalize an all-inclusive consultation wherein administrators of CBSE-affiliated schools are invited to participate in the decision-making process. "We're not opposed to any vacation schedule, but we believe that decisions affecting thousands of students and teachers should be taken after hearing all sides," said Taksale.

Prior Consultation Necessary

The insistence on prior consultation by the association is paramount because it makes sure that the interests of all stakeholders, ranging from students and teachers to school administrators, are catered for. If the education department enforces its decisions without consultations with them, chances are that it may not be in the interest of all stakeholders, including CBSE schools.

Conclusion

The concerns raised by USWA point to the need for a much more inclusive and consultative decision-making processes in the education department. In such cases, the education department can interact with all the stakeholders involved, including the CBSE schools, to make decisions that are fair, equitable, and beneficial for all parties concerned.

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