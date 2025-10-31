WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Declared: Check Marksheets at wbchseapp.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 today, October 31, 2025. The results were declared during a press conference held at 12:30 PM at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata – 700091.

Students who appeared for the Semester 3 examinations can now access their scorecards and marksheets from 2 PM onwards through the official result portals — wbchseapp.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Key Highlights

Result Announcement Date: October 31, 2025

Press Conference Time: 12:30 PM

Result Link Activation: 2 PM onwards

Official Websites:

wbchseapp.wb.gov.in

result.wb.gov.in

Required Credentials to Check Results

Students can log in using the following details to view and download their marksheets:

Roll Number

Registration Number

How to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026

Follow the steps below to download your Semester 3 marksheet online:

Visit the official website — result.wb.gov.in.

Click on the link for “HS Semester 3 Result 2026.”

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number.

Your WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the marksheet carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact their respective schools or the WBCHSE board immediately.