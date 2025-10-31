Jio and Google Team Up: Free Gemini 2.5 Pro and 2TB Storage for 5G Users

Tech giant Google has announced a major partnership with Reliance Jio, bringing some of its most advanced AI tools to Indian users at no extra cost.

As part of the collaboration, Jio Unlimited 5G subscribers will be able to access the Google AI Pro plan, including the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model, free for 18 months. Valued at Rs 35,100, the offer will initially be available for users aged 18 to 25, before expanding to all eligible Jio subscribers nationwide.

Eligible users can activate the offer through the MyJio app by clicking the ‘Claim Now’ banner once it goes live.

Eligibility Criteria for Free Google AI Pro

The offer is open to all prepaid and postpaid users on Unlimited 5G plans priced at Rs 349 or above. Users must maintain an active Unlimited 5G plan to continue enjoying the free AI benefits.

What’s Included in the Google AI Pro Plan?

With the free Google AI Pro bundle, Jio users will gain access to some of Google’s most advanced AI tools:

Gemini 2.5 Pro: Google’s latest multimodal AI model, available via the Gemini app.

Nano Banana and Veo 3.1: Next-generation AI models for creating high-quality images and videos.

NotebookLM: A research and study tool powered by Gemini, designed to help students and professionals organize and understand complex information.

2TB Cloud Storage: Usable across Google Photos, Gmail, Drive, and for backing up WhatsApp chats on Android devices.

In an official blog post, Google said it is excited to expand access to its most powerful AI models to more people across India. “We can’t wait to see how our world-class tools deliver powerful benefits in people’s everyday lives,” the company added.