Who are Jemimah Rodrigues' Parents, Ivan and Lavita? All About Her Religion and Family Background!

Jemimah Rodrigues, one of India’s most loved women cricketers, stands out not just for her skill with the bat but also for the warmth and humility that define her personality. Known for her infectious energy and cheerful smile, Jemimah often credits her success to her faith in God and the strong moral grounding given by her parents, Ivan and Lavita Rodrigues.

Everything You Need to Know About Jemimah Rodrigues and Her Parents

Born on September 5, 2000, in Bhandup, Mumbai, Jemimah hails from a Christian family that has always emphasized spirituality, education, and sports. The Rodrigues family belongs to the Roman Catholic faith and regularly attends church services. Jemimah’s social media presence reflects her strong Christian identity as she often shares Bible verses, inspirational faith-based posts, and gratitude messages, especially during tournaments and personal milestones.

She has publicly spoken about how prayer and faith have helped her remain calm through both victories and setbacks. In interviews, she has said that her belief in God gives her strength to perform fearlessly, trusting that whatever happens on the field is part of His plan.

Who are Ivan and Lavita Rodrigues?

Jemimah’s father, Ivan Rodrigues, is a well-known figure in Mumbai’s cricket circles. A former club cricketer and a coach by profession, Ivan recognized his daughter’s potential early. He started training her when she was barely eight years old, often bowling to her in their small backyard. To ensure she received the right guidance, he began coaching at her school, St. Joseph’s Convent High School, Bandra, where Jemimah’s cricketing journey formally began.

Ivan’s influence went beyond just technical guidance. He instilled discipline, humility, and a sense of sportsmanship in his daughter. Despite her fame, Jemimah continues to call her father “coach” and often thanks him publicly for his role in her career.

Her mother, Lavita Rodrigues, is a school teacher who balances the family’s spiritual and emotional well-being. Jemimah has described her as the rock of their family, often calling her before or after matches for reassurance. Lavita, along with Ivan, played an instrumental role in ensuring that Jemimah stayed grounded even as her cricketing career took off at a young age.

Jemimah is not the only athlete in her family. She has two brothers, Enoch and Eli, who also played cricket at the local level, often joining their father and sister in training sessions. Growing up, the Rodrigues household revolved around sports, with mornings spent in practice nets, evenings filled with post-match discussions, and weekends with church activities.

Jemimah’s early love for sports extended beyond cricket. She was a talented hockey player and represented Maharashtra at the under-17 level. That multi-sport background, she believes, helped improve her fitness, agility, and coordination, traits that now define her game on the international stage.

Even today, Jemimah remains deeply connected to her roots. She visits her home church in Mumbai whenever she is not traveling, and her Instagram captions often begin with lines of gratitude or scripture. Her family’s faith continues to guide her, helping her remain optimistic and joyful regardless of the challenges of international cricket.

As Jemimah Rodrigues continues to grow as a cricketer and role model, her story is a reminder that behind her confidence and charisma lies a strong foundation of faith, discipline, and unconditional family support. From her father’s early coaching sessions to her mother’s emotional steadiness and her own belief in God’s plan, Jemimah’s success is a testament to a life built on values, both on and off the pitch.