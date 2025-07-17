CBSE Launches 'Oil Boards' to Combat Childhood Obesity

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a landmark move to inculcate healthy eating habits among school-going children by launching "Oil Boards," a pictorial awareness campaign to discourage unnecessary use of unhealthy fats and oils. This comes after the success of introducing "Sugar Boards" last year, which tackled the issue of excessive consumption of sugar in schools.

The Rising Obesity Pandemic

The move to bring in "Oil Boards" is in the backdrop of shocking obesity rates in India, especially among urban children and youth. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21), more than 20% of urban adults are overweight or obese. Another study conducted recently and reported in The Lancet (2025) concludes that the obesity rate in India is likely to grow exponentially, with the number of overweight adults reaching 45 crore by 2050.

How "Oil Boards" Will Function

The "Oil Boards" will be placed in strategic locations on school campuses, including cafeterias, corridors, and staff rooms. These educational panels may be printed boards or electronic display screens that identify the medical hazards of eating high-fat and oil-laden foods. By making students and faculty aware of the hazards of unhealthy food habits, CBSE hopes to promote healthier food selections.

A Step Towards Preventive Health

This campaign is one of the steps taken by CBSE to encourage health-promoting behaviors in schools. By taking up issues related to poor food habits, physical inactivity, and awareness about nutrition, the Board hopes to enable students with health-related knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their health. The "Oil Boards" campaign is an important step towards a healthy school environment and checking the rising obesity epidemic among children.

Building on Past Success

The launch of "Oil Boards" is an extension of the success of the "Sugar Boards" campaign, which sought to decrease sugar intake among school children. By targeting unhealthy oils and fats, CBSE is making a complete effort to encourage healthy consumption patterns among students. With the "Oil Boards" campaign, the Board is set to make a huge impact on the health and well-being of Indian schoolchildren.

