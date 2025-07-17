Chemistry Olympiad 2025: India Wins Big, Bags 4 Medals in UAE Event

After winning two gold and two silver medals at the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2025 in Dubai, India's four-member student team returned with impressive results. 354 students from 90 countries and five observer nations participated in the competition, which took place from July 5 to July 14. India is attending the IChO for the 26th time.

Sandeep Kuchi from Hyderabad, Telangana, and Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, took home the gold medals. Debadatta Priyadarshi from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, and Ujjwal Kesari from New Delhi were awarded the silver medals. With their achievement, India joined nations like Israel, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine in sixth place in the total medal count.

Chemistry Olympiad 2025: India's Record at the Event

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Mumbai, which is the national coordinating body for Olympiad preparation under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), selected the pupils through the National Olympiad Examinations. There were other steps in the selection process, such as training camps and written tests.

Professors Ankush Gupta (Head Mentor, HBCSE), Seema Gupta (Acharya Narendra Dev College, Delhi), and Dr. Neeraja Dashaputre (IISER Pune) and Amrit Mitra (Govt. General Degree College, Singur) served as mentors to the team. The students completed a demanding training program at HBCSE that included theory seminars and lab work prior to leaving for Dubai.

Since its debut at the IChO, India has maintained a steady record. Overall, Indian competitors have taken home 30% gold, 53% silver, and 17% bronze, according to official figures. There has been a consistent increase in performance levels over the past ten editions, with gold medal wins rising to 38% and silver medals accounting for 58%.

The National Steering Committee on Science Olympiads supports Indian students' participation in international science Olympiads.To guarantee ongoing participation in international competitions, government organizations like the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the Department of Space (DOS) offer financial and administrative assistance.

