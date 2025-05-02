CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025: May 2025 Second Week Likely at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) completed its Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in March 2025. Now, a key update has been shared regarding the results.

According to CBSE sources, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 are likely to be announced by the second week of May 2025.

This year, around 38 lakh (3.8 million) students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams. Once ready, the results will be published on the official CBSE websites:

🔹 cbse.gov.in

🔹 results.cbse.nic.in

To check their results online, students will need:

✔️ Roll Number

✔️ School Number

✔️ Admit Card ID

Important Note:

CBSE officials have advised students not to believe in any unofficial rumors until the official result date is confirmed.

How to Check CBSE Results Online:

Go to the official CBSE results website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for either “CBSE Class 10 Results” or “CBSE Class 12 Results”

Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Code shown on the screen

View and download your result

Don’t forget to print a copy for your records