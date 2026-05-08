CBSE 12th Result 2026: Expected Date and Latest Details Here

Students across the country are eagerly waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results 2026. According to reports, the results are expected to be announced between May 11 and May 17, though the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date.

This year, lakhs of students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exams. Once the results are released, students can check their marks on the official CBSE websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

To pass the exams, students must score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. For subjects that include practical exams, students need to pass both theory and practical sections separately.

CBSE may also give grace marks to students who miss the passing marks by one or two marks. The board can also provide moderation if any exam paper is found to be too difficult.

The board is using a digital evaluation system to speed up the correction process and reduce errors. The grading system for CBSE Class 12 is based on relative grading. Students are divided into different grade groups such as A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D1, and D2 based on their performance compared to other students. Those who fail are marked under grade E.

Students are advised not to believe fake result updates on social media and wait for the official announcement from CBSE.