CAT 2025 Admit Card Released? Download at iimcat.ac.in

The CAT 2025 admit card has been released on the official website iimcat.ac.in, and candidates can now download it using their login credentials. This year’s exam will be held in three sessions, morning (8:30 AM), afternoon (12:30 PM), and evening (4:30 PM).

Along with the admit card, IIM Kozhikode has also released the official mock test to help candidates familiarise themselves with the exam interface. Aspirants should verify crucial details on the card, including name, registration number, photo, signature, exam centre, and reporting time. Any errors should be reported immediately through the helpdesk.

Here’s how to download your CAT 2025 admit card:

Visit iimcat.ac.in

Click on “Login for Registered Candidates”

Enter your User ID and Password

Click on “Download Admit Card”

Save and print the PDF for future reference

Candidates must carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. With over 2.9 lakh applicants this year, a calm and well-prepared approach, starting with the admit card check, can set the tone for success on exam day.