CA Result 2025: ICAI to Release CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Results on November 3

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the results of the CA September 2025 exams on November 3, 2025. Prospective chartered accountants can finally relax now as the anticipation for the results is near its end.

Major Highlights of ICAI CA September 2025 Results

Tentative Date: November 3, 2025

Exam Dates

- Foundation: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025

- Intermediate: September 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Result Availability: ICAI official website ((link unavailable)) and result portal (icai.nic.in)

Information on Scorecard:

- Roll number and candidate's name

- Marks scored subject-wise

- Percentage and total marks

- Result status (Pass/Fail)

- Rank (if applicable)

How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results?

For checking your results, simply follow these steps:

Go to the official website: icai.org

Click on the result link: Search for the CA September 2025 result link

Enter your credentials: Roll number and Registration number

View and download your result: Save a copy for future use

Important Information

The ICAI CA September 2025 result will be put on the official website and result portal.

Candidates can obtain their results by using the roll number and registration ID.

The Institute will also release merit lists and rank certificates for the meritorious candidates.

What to Expect Next

Once results are announced, qualified candidates can take the next steps for their CA. This could involve registration for the subsequent level of exams, articleship training, or applying for CA practice licenses.

Keep an eye out for the recent announcements on ICAI CA September 2025 results and other key notifications. Candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official ICAI website for authentic updates rather than paying attention to social media rumors.

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