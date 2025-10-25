Cyclone Alert for Tamil Nadu on Oct 27; School Holiday likely!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall between 12 and 20 cm within 24 hours on October 27. The intense weather activity is being triggered by a developing low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to gradually strengthen into Cyclone Montha in the coming days.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the system is set to evolve from a low-pressure area into a depression on October 25, and then into a deep depression by October 26, before maturing into Cyclone Montha with wind speeds reaching 65–75 kmph by October 27.

The cyclone’s name, ‘Montha’, meaning “fragrant flower,” was contributed by Thailand to the regional list of cyclone names. Though the current trajectory indicates that the storm will move toward Andhra Pradesh, its outer bands are expected to cause significant rainfall across northern Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai and nearby districts.

Cyclone Path to Decide Chennai’s Rain Intensity

Meteorologists remain cautious about predicting the exact impact on Chennai, as the intensity of rainfall will depend heavily on Cyclone Montha’s final path. The IMD’s Orange Alert has been issued as a precautionary measure to prepare for potential severe weather.

Independent weather analyst Pradeep John, in a recent update, explained that if the weather system shifts further north over the sea, Chennai may escape the heaviest rainfall. In that case, the city could experience moderate showers rather than a deluge. However, if the system moves closer to the coast, very heavy rains are likely, possibly leading to school and office holidays in the affected districts for safety reasons.

District-Wise Rainfall Forecast and Timeline

The IMD expects a multi-day rain event as the system intensifies.

October 25: Heavy rains likely in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry.

October 26: Rainfall expected to spread northward, impacting Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet.

October 27: Peak rainfall predicted, with Orange Alert in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet; heavy showers also expected in Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Vellore.

October 28: Rains expected to decrease gradually, persisting in Tiruvallur and Ranipet.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and schools and colleges may remain closed in Chennai and adjoining districts on October 27 and 28 if rainfall intensifies as forecast. Disaster management teams have been instructed to stay on alert to prevent flooding and ensure the safety of residents.

Chennai Weather Today

For October 25, Chennai will experience partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 30°C, accompanied by humid conditions and gusty winds along the coast.

Conclusion

As Cyclone Montha continues to develop in the Bay of Bengal, residents in Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu are advised to remain cautious and follow official weather updates. With the system likely to strengthen over the weekend, authorities may declare local holidays for educational institutions and offices in vulnerable districts to ensure public safety.

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