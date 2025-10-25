Watch The Girlfriend Trailer: Rashmika Mandanna's Take on Toxic Relationships

The makers of director Rahul Ravindran's eagerly awaited entertainer, 'The Girlfriend', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with actor Dheekshith Shetty, on Saturday released the trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, Geetha Arts, the production house that is presenting the film, wrote, "Not all love stories are fairy tales. Some are a reality check that leave you thinking. #TheGirlFriendTrailer (Telugu) out now! #TheGirlfriend in cinemas on November 7th."

It may be recalled that the film is scheduled to hit screens on November 7 this year.

The just released trailer begins with Rashmika's character Bhooma hesitantly suggesting to her boyfriend Vikram that they take a small break. She then goes on to explain that by a break she means a proper one.

The trailer then moves to a period when Vikram first proposed to her. He says, "There is an auspicious time day after tomorrow. Let's get married." While Vikram is certain that Bhooma is the ideal person to be his girfriend, Bhooma is not as certain and is shown reluctantly addressing him as her boyfriend.

We also get to see Anu Emmanuel's character being very skeptical about the relationship between the two. She is the one who asks Bhooma if she is happy when she is with Vikram. She is also the one who points out that while Bhooma is perfect for Vikram, he isn't right for her.

The trailer shows Vikram to be a dominating, arrogant, violent, selfish and suspecting man and shows Bhooma to be a victim, who is burdened by a toxic relationship but is struggling to get out of it.

Actress Rashmika has expressed immense faith in director Rahul Ravindran and his film 'The Girlfriend'. In a post she had penned for the director's birthday, Rashmika had said, "You are too precious my friend.. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like 'The Girlfriend'... The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame," she said and added that she had met him for 'The Girlfriend' and had found "a director, a friend, a mentor a partner in crime for a lifetime who I trust wholly and immensely."

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

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