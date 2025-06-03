Bihar BCECE 2025 Exam Centres in Patna Shifted, New Dates Announced
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced important updates regarding the BCECE 2025 exam. Due to logistical adjustments, two exam centres in Patna have been relocated. Affected candidates will be issued fresh admit cards reflecting the updated venues and dates.
Revised BCECE 2025 Exam Dates
Originally scheduled for June 7 and 8, the BCECE 2025 exams will now take place on:
- BCECE (PCMB): June 8, 2025
- BCECE Agriculture: June 9, 2025
Additionally, the Bihar Joint Entrance Exam (Lateral Entry) has also seen a venue change and will now be held on June 9, 2025.
New Exam Centre in Patna
Candidates whose centres have been shifted will now appear at the following location:
📍 Bapu Pariksha Bhawan (Block A), 1st Floor, Kumharar, Patna
(Near Chitkohra Over Bridge, Gardanibagh)
Fresh Admit Cards from June 4
All affected candidates are required to download their new admit cards from the official BCECEB website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in — starting June 4, 2025.
Courses Covered Under BCECE 2025
The BCECE 2025 scores are vital for securing admission into a wide range of undergraduate programs across Bihar in disciplines such as:
- Agriculture
- Nursing
- Pharmacy
- Physiotherapy
- Medical Laboratory Technology
- Engineering (vacant seats)
Important Advisory
Candidates are strongly advised to:
- Regularly check the official BCECEB website
- Download their updated admit cards without delay
- Contact the BCECEB helpline for any clarifications or assistance