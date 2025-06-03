Bihar BCECE 2025 Exam Centres in Patna Shifted, New Dates Announced

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced important updates regarding the BCECE 2025 exam. Due to logistical adjustments, two exam centres in Patna have been relocated. Affected candidates will be issued fresh admit cards reflecting the updated venues and dates.

Revised BCECE 2025 Exam Dates

Originally scheduled for June 7 and 8, the BCECE 2025 exams will now take place on:

BCECE (PCMB): June 8, 2025

BCECE Agriculture: June 9, 2025

Additionally, the Bihar Joint Entrance Exam (Lateral Entry) has also seen a venue change and will now be held on June 9, 2025.

New Exam Centre in Patna

Candidates whose centres have been shifted will now appear at the following location:

📍 Bapu Pariksha Bhawan (Block A), 1st Floor, Kumharar, Patna

(Near Chitkohra Over Bridge, Gardanibagh)

Fresh Admit Cards from June 4

All affected candidates are required to download their new admit cards from the official BCECEB website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in — starting June 4, 2025.

Courses Covered Under BCECE 2025

The BCECE 2025 scores are vital for securing admission into a wide range of undergraduate programs across Bihar in disciplines such as:

Agriculture

Nursing

Pharmacy

Physiotherapy

Medical Laboratory Technology

Engineering (vacant seats)

Important Advisory

Candidates are strongly advised to: