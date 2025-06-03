Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7: Everything You Need to Know

As anticipation for Samsung’s foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 – grows, leaks and renders have revealed almost everything from design to specifications and pricing to the launch date.

Launch Date

The phones are expected to be launched on July 4, 2025, during Samsung Galaxy’s ‘Unpacked’ event. In addition to the two foldable models, the company is also likely to release the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE smartphone.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Foldable yet slim

According to leaked specifications, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been designed to be the slimmest foldable phone. The device is reportedly 3.9 mm thick when unfolded – meaning it will be as thick as four traditional credit cards stacked together. When folded, the phone will be 8.9 mm thick – meaning it will be as thick as six credit cards or six Re. 1 coins stacked together.

As per the leaks, it will have a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically, with the flash moved inside. The design has sparked speculation about a bigger primary sensor, possibly even a 200 MP camera.

The phone is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. It will come with 12 GB RAM and might have a 4,400 mAh battery.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Bigger screen & more

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is reportedly getting some upgrades, with leaks suggesting that the phone will feature a bigger outer screen that could grow from 3.4 to 4 inches. This upgrade will offer more space for widgets, notifications, and even full apps. The main screen is also likely to be increased to 6.85 inches.

The phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500, depending on the region.

The Flip 7 is expected to have 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage. It might house a larger 4,300 mAh battery, although charging might remain at 25W.

The camera setup could include a 50 MP main shooter, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP selfie camera.

Expected Price in India

As per reports, the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could start at Rs 1,64,999 for the base 256 GB variant, and Rs 1,09,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 variant.