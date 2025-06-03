Gold and Silver Rates June 3 :Check Surged Prices in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Chennai

The focus of investors these days has been on assets that will fetch them consistent income, and that's one of the reasons why gold rates across the country have been fluctuating over the past few days. Since Sunday, the gold rates have witnessed a decline, but the situation has now changed today (Tuesday).

The gold rates increased today across the major cities in the country compared to yesterday. In places like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Prodduttur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 90,800, and for 24-carat gold, it is Rs. 99,060.

Compared to yesterday, the result is an increase of Rs.200 and Rs.220 in 22- and 24-carat gold, respectively. The same can be said about Chennai as well, as gold rates witnessed the same increase and now stand at Rs.90,800 (10 grams, 22-carat) and Rs.99,060 (10 grams, 24-carat), respectively.

In the national capital, New Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 90,950, while the price of 24-carat gold is Rs. 99,060. Just like gold, even silver prices witnessed an increase on Tuesday.

One kilo of silver also met with an increase of Rs. 100 and now stands at Rs. 1,11,100.