SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Expected Soon: Date, and Direct Link!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Although the exact result date has not been declared, it is anticipated to be released in June 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results, cut-off marks, and merit list once the announcement is made.

How to Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025

To check the SSC GD Constable result, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Look for the link to the GD Constable Result PDF.

Click on the link and check your name, roll number, and cut-off details in the list.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Exam Details

The SSC GD Constable exam was conducted online from February 4 to 25, 2025. The answer key was released on March 4, 2025, and the final answer key will be published after the result announcement.

Important Highlights

The SSC GD Constable exam is a national-level examination for the recruitment of constables across various locations in India.

Eligibility criteria include passing Class 10 and being within the age limit of 18 to 23 years.

The exam is held online and is available in both English and Hindi languages.

Stay Updated

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the SSC website for updates and important announcements. For any queries or assistance, candidates can contact the SSC helpdesk at 011-24363343.

What to Expect Next

Once the result is announced, candidates will be able to check their scorecard and download it from the official website. The cut-off marks and merit list will be shared separately in a PDF file. Candidates are advised to stay tuned for further updates and announcements.

