UP BEd JEE Result 2025 Declared: Check Scorecard at bujhansi.ac.in, Counselling Begins Soon

Bundelkhand University has officially released the UP BEd JEE Result 2025 for admissions into Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) courses for the academic year 2025–26. The results are available online at the university’s official website — bujhansi.ac.in. This entrance test result is valid for admission to all participating universities and institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

How to Check UP BEd JEE Result 2025

The UP BEd JEE 2025 exam was conducted on June 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results using their login credentials (user ID and password) through the direct link provided on the website. The scorecard is available in PDF format.

Next Step: UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling

The next phase in the admission process is counselling, which is expected to commence in the last week of June 2025. Candidates who qualify the entrance test must register for counselling and choose colleges based on their merit rank and seat availability.

Documents Required for Counselling:

UP BEd JEE 2025 Scorecard

Admit Card

Academic Qualification Certificates

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Counselling will be held in multiple rounds, and candidates must carefully select their preferred B.Ed colleges in Uttar Pradesh.