August 9 School Holiday or not for Raksha Bandhan?

As August 9, 2025, approaches, many students and parents are wondering whether schools will be open or closed. The date coincides with Raksha Bandhan, a significant festival in India, and also falls on the Second Saturday of the month, which is a scheduled holiday in many schools.

Holiday Status in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, August 9 is already declared as a general holiday to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Additionally, being the Second Saturday of the month, most schools in these states will remain closed. This means that students in these regions can enjoy a well-deserved break and spend quality time with their families.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, which may further impact school schedules. Local administrations have advised residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, and schools in low-lying or flood-prone areas are likely to remain shut as a precautionary measure.

Other States Likely to See Holiday

Beyond Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, other states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are also experiencing significant monsoon activity. In states where Second Saturday is a non-working day for schools, students will automatically have the day off. In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, where Raksha Bandhan is widely celebrated, many schools have declared August 9 a festival holiday.

Weather-Related Closures

Several parts of the country are under yellow and orange rain alerts, and education departments in the affected regions are closely monitoring the situation. Heavy rainfall has already led to waterlogging, transport disruptions, and temporary closures of educational institutions in certain areas. Authorities have urged parents to prioritize safety and avoid sending children to school if weather conditions worsen.

Conclusion

For most students in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other states observing Second Saturday as a holiday, August 9 will be a day off from school. However, in rain-affected states, weather advisories may lead to additional closures even in areas not scheduled for a holiday. Parents are advised to check local school notices and follow official weather updates before making plans.

In summary, while the holiday status may vary across different states and regions, it is clear that August 9 will be a day of celebration and relaxation for many students. By staying informed and prioritizing safety, parents and students can make the most of this festive break.

