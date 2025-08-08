Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Ajay Devgn Film to Stream Early on Netflix?

Son of Sardaar 2 was released in theaters on August 1, 2025, more than a decade after the original installment. Nevertheless, the second installment experienced a subpar reception at the box office, in contrast to the 2012 film's commercial success. If you prefer to view the Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur-starring film at home, the following is the location where you can access Son of Sardaar 2 on OTT.

As previously announced in the theatrical version, Son of Sardaar 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix, the official streaming partner of the comedy film. The OTT release of a theatrical film typically occurs within a six-to-eight-week window. Therefore, it is unclear when Ajay Devgn and

Mrunal Thakur's film will be available to stream on Netflix. Therefore, it is reasonable to anticipate that Son of Sardaar 2 will be available on over-the-top platforms between September 12 and 26. However, neither the producers nor the streaming platform have officially confirmed the OTT release date of Son of Sardaar 2.

Until then, you can watch the "OG" Son of Sardaar on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video. For the uninitiated, Son of Sardaar 2 features Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic character, Jassi, who feigns being a war hero to assist a couple in obtaining their strict parents' sanction for marriage.

On Day 6, multiple sources reported that Son of Sardaar 2 crossed the Rs 30 crore threshold at the box office. The film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora encountered significant competition from other same-day releases, including Dhadak 2 by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, Kingdom by Vijay Deverakonda, and Mahavatar Narsimha by Mahavatar. But that's not all! Saiyaara's recent entry into the Rs 500 crore club at the global box office has had a significant impact on the release of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's film, which was originally scheduled for July 25, 2025.

