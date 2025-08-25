August 27 School Holiday in Hyderabad for Ganesh Chaturthi!

The vibrant state of Telangana is preparing to usher in the joyful festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the sacred Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha. The joyous festival is celebrated with much excitement and zeal throughout the state, especially in Hyderabad.

School Holidays

According to the official Telangana government calendar, educational institutions, schools, and colleges in Hyderabad and other districts will celebrate a general holiday on Wednesday, 27th August 2025. It provides an opportunity for students, staff, and teachers to join the festivities and celebrations.

Installation of Ganesha Idols

On this day, people will place Ganesha idols in their homes and temporary pandals, praying and worshiping the god with sweets. There will be an aura of happiness, music, and piety surrounding people as they all gather to celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

Academic Schedule

After the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Hyderabad schools will get ready for Formative Assessment (FA) 2, which is held after the festival. The test would be finished before the Dasara holidays, which will start from September 21 and end on October 3, lasting 13 days.

Important Dates to Remember:

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Dasara Holidays: September 21 to October 3, 2025

Formative Assessment (FA) 2: To be completed between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dasara holidays

Celebrations and Traditions

Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival of Hinduism, marking the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Telangana will reflect the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the state, as followers take part in a variety of rituals and ceremonies.

As the state gets ready to mark this momentous event, the mood will be charged with excitement, piety, and elation, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Also read: Bank Holidays This Week Aug 25–31, 2025: Full List here!