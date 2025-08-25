Bank Holidays This Week Aug 25–31, 2025: Full List here!

Banks in India will be closed on a few days between August 25 and August 31, 2025, owing to various regional festivals and occasions. Clients looking to make significant money transactions are advised to review the list of holidays beforehand to ensure there is no inconvenience. While the branch outlets will be closed on these days, online banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and UPI services will operate as usual.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes an annual list of bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and holidays may vary from state to state, depending on local festivities.

Holiday Schedule for the Week

August 25 (Monday): Banks will remain closed in Guwahati, Assam, on the festival of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 (Wednesday): Some cities such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will have a bank holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Ganesh Puja, and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28 (Thursday): Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) branches will be closed for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi (second day) and Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday): All the banks in the nation will be closed for the weekly holiday.

Both the BSE and NSE, too, will have a trading holiday on August 27, 2025, due to Ganesh Chaturthi. Traders and investors are requested to schedule their activities accordingly.

What Banking Services Can You Use During Holidays?

Even if branches are closed, customers can still do transactions via net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI platforms. Cheque clearing and other negotiable instrument-based products will be out of reach during the holidays.

Holidays vary by state, so it is always best to check the schedule with your local bank branch before visiting.

Also read: CBSE Schools in Nagpur Get 3 New Holidays: Hartalika, Anant Chaturdashi, and Ashok Vijayadashami