CBSE Schools in Nagpur Get 3 New Holidays: Hartalika, Anant Chaturdashi, and Ashok Vijayadashami

In a significant development, all CBSE schools in Nagpur district will now observe holidays on three major festival dates: August 26 (Hartalika Teej), September 25 (Anant Chaturdashi), and October 14 (Ashok Vijayadashami). This decision comes after the CBSE School Staff Welfare Association (SISWA) demanded parity with state board schools, seeking equal holiday benefits.

Impact on Schools

Some notable CBSE schools in Nagpur that will benefit from this decision include :

Blossom School Nagpur: Known for its integrated CBSE syllabus and top-notch teaching methods.

D Y Patil International CBSE School: Focuses on imparting education that builds world citizens of tomorrow.

Hadas CBSE School: Located on N Ambazari Road, near Alankar Talkies Square.

Bishop Cotton School: Renowned for its academic excellence and sports achievements.

St. Ursula Girl's High School: Emphasizes holistic development and character building.

Significance of the Festivals

The holidays declared are significant in the Hindu calendar:

Hartalika Teej: Celebrated on August 26, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Anant Chaturdashi: Observed on September 25, this festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ashok Vijayadashami: Celebrated on October 14, this festival is associated with Lord Jain and is an important day for Jains.

Conclusion

The decision to grant holidays to CBSE schools in Nagpur district on these three festival dates aims to promote uniformity and parity within the district. By aligning their holiday schedules with state board schools, CBSE schools can ensure that teachers and students enjoy the same benefits and celebrations