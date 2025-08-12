August 15 - 17: 3-Day School Holidays in Hyderabad and Telugu States

Students in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad will be treated to a three-day school holiday from August 15 to August 17, 2025. This vacation falls on two notable events: Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami.

Independence Day Celebrations

The summer break starts on August 15, 2025, with Independence Day festivities throughout India. Hyderabad schools will celebrate this national holiday with patriotic fervour, hosting flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural activities that reflect the nation's rich heritage.

Krishna Janmashtami Festivities

The following day, August 16, 2025, shall be a day of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna. This festival is highly sacred in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with temples and communities in Hyderabad conducting lively celebrations that unite people.

A Well-Deserved Break

The three-day holiday ends on August 17, 2025, with a normal weekly holiday, with students and families having plenty of time to rest and recharge. The break comes as a relief for students, with them able to take part in cultural festivals, spend time with their family, and relax for the coming school days.

The Importance of August Holidays

The August holidays are essential for the mental and physical health of students. The break offers a perfect mix of relaxation and cultural activity, which allows the students to go back to school rejuvenated, motivated, and well-prepared to excel academically.

A Festive Month Ahead

With Vinayaka Chavithi on August 27, 2025, also joining in the festive merriment, students in Hyderabad and the Telugu states have a culturally vibrant month to look forward to. These holidays not only provide joy but also promote a sense of community and cultural bonding, which makes them a non-negotiable part of the academic calendar.

