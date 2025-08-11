August 15, 16 School Holidays in Telangana!

The school week for Hyderabad and other Telangana districts will be reduced to four days because of two consecutive holidays. Schools will remain closed on Friday, August 15, and Saturday, August 16, as per the 2025 government calendar.

Independence Day and Sri Krishnashtami Holidays

The first holiday is due to Independence Day, which falls on Friday, August 15. The national holiday will have schools closed as students and teachers attend patriotic functions and festivities. The next day, Saturday, August 16, is a Sri Krishnashtami holiday, which is an important Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna.

School Celebrations and Preparations

Although schools will remain closed on these two days, most educational institutions are preparing their students for Independence Day celebrations. Students will participate in a variety of activities, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic singing, and cultural programs.

Upcoming Holidays for Telangana Schools

Along with the August 15 and 16 holidays, schools in Telangana and Hyderabad will also remain closed on August 27 for Vinayaka Chavithi. Based on the government calendar, there are four general holidays and one optional holiday for schools in the region this month.

Impact on Academic Schedule

The cut-short academic week and forthcoming holidays can affect the academic calendar for Telangana schools. Schools are, however, bound to fit their curriculum and lesson modules accordingly to avoid students losing out on classwork.

