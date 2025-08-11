August 14 School Holiday in Uttar Pradesh: Chehlum Celebrations

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has declared a holiday calendar for its constituent schools, providing some respite for students across the state. By the council's new directive, Unnao's schools will have a holiday on August 14, followed by celebrations for Independence Day on August 15 and a public holiday on August 16.

Holiday Schedule:

August 14 (Thursday): Chehlum - Public holiday in all the schools governed by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council and recognized schools.

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day - Schools will observe the independence of the country by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem.

August 16 (Saturday): Shri Krishna Janmashtami - A public holiday to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna.

August 17 (Sunday): Holiday every week - All the schools will be closed following the regular weekend schedule.

Effect on Students:

This break of three days will provide students with a welcome break from their academic schedule. They can take advantage of this time to unwind, pursue extracurricular activities, or bond with their families. The back-to-back holidays will also enable parents to organize weekend getaways or excursions with their kids, building bonds and creating memories.

School Celebrations:

On Independence Day, schools will celebrate the national holiday with patriotic enthusiasm. Students will be involved in flag-hoisting ceremonies and singing the national anthem, giving them a sense of patriotism and national pride. Likewise, on Shri Krishna Janmashtami, schools can hold cultural events or celebrations to commemorate the occasion.

Stay Updated:

It is necessary for students, parents, and teachers to remain updated about the holiday schedule of the school to plan accordingly. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council will keep posting important dates and holidays during the academic year.

