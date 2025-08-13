August 13, 14, 15: 3-Day School Holidays in Telangana

The Telangana government has announced three-day school holidays in several districts due to heavy rainfall forecast. Schools in five districts, including Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Mahbubnagar, will remain closed on August 13, 14, and 15, 2025.

Affected Areas

The holiday declaration was announced given the forecast made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of continuous rains in Telangana. While school hours will be half-day on August 13 and 14, August 15 is a public holiday as it is Independence Day.

Safety Measures

The GHMC has also released a flood warning and safety tips for Hyderabad residents. The police force has also issued instructions for ensuring public safety, including contact numbers for emergency services and safety precautions during rain.

Government's Decision

The Telangana government's move to announce holidays is intended to place a high value on the security and health of students and staff. The administration has taken extensive precautions to avoid risk, among them the deployment of police and municipal forces in Hyderabad to help residents.

Residents Told to Remain Vigilant

Residents should remain vigilant and be informed about weather and road conditions through official announcements. They should also take care to be safe, travel only if necessary, and take heed of police safety advice.

School Schedule

While a three-day closure of schools in the affected areas is confirmed, students and parents within the GHMC limits are requested to contact respective schools for details on half-day on August 13 and 14. August 15 is a holiday, and schools will be closed.

Also read: Half Day Holiday for Hyderabad Schools on August 13 and 14