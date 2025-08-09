August 11 School Holiday in Karnataka? Here’s the Latest Update!

With August 8 (Friday) already marked as a holiday for Varalakshmi Vratham, followed by the weekend break on August 9 and 10 (Saturday & Sunday), many are hoping for an extra day off to turn it into a four-day long weekend.

No Official Holiday Notification Yet

As of now, the Karnataka government has not released any official notification declaring a holiday for Monday, August 11. However, speculation is gaining momentum as schools and colleges recently enjoyed several festival-related breaks.

Friday’s Varalakshmi holiday and the weekend are confirmed, but Monday’s status remains uncertain. Students are keeping their fingers crossed for a surprise announcement that would extend their relaxation before returning to regular classes.

Recent & Upcoming Holidays in Karnataka

August 8 (Friday) – Varalakshmi Vratham

August 9 & 10 – Second Saturday & Sunday

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day (Upcoming)

If Monday is declared a holiday, it would mean two long weekends within a single week for students.

Students Hope, Educators Caution

While students see this as a welcome breather from their academic routines, educators are concerned about tight schedules and the need to reshuffle lessons due to frequent breaks.

Still, excitement is high among students statewide. For now, all eyes are on the official government update to see whether August 11 will indeed join the holiday list.