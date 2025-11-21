AP TET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, and More!

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has released the complete eligibility criteria for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025. Candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 in government, aided and private schools across the state must meet the prescribed educational and residency requirements before applying.

The AP TET serves as the qualifying test for teacher recruitment in Andhra Pradesh, and lakhs of candidates appear for the exam every year.

One of the most notable points in this year’s notification is that AP TET 2025 does not specify an upper age limit. Applicants only need to meet the required educational qualifications and must be residents of Andhra Pradesh.

Educational Qualification for Paper I (Classes 1 to 5)

Candidates applying for Paper I must have:

Passed Intermediate (10+2) with at least 50 percent marks

(45 percent for SC, ST, BC and PwBD candidates)

Along with one of the following:

A two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed)

A four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

A two-year Diploma in Special Education

Educational Qualification for Paper II (Classes 6 to 8)

For Paper II, candidates must have:

A Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks

(45 percent for SC, ST, BC and PwBD candidates)

Along with one of the following:

B.Ed

Four-year B.El.Ed

Integrated B.Sc.–B.Ed or B.A.–B.Ed

B.Ed in Special Education for those applying to special schools

Nationality and Domicile Rules

Applicants must be Indian citizens and residents of Andhra Pradesh. Only those who fulfil the domicile requirements are eligible to apply for AP TET 2025.

With the criteria now officially released, eligible candidates are advised to carefully verify their documents and fill out the online application form once the registration window opens. Meeting the eligibility criteria is mandatory for both Papers I and II.