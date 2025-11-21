The Family Man 3: Did Srikant Tiwari Really Die? Cliffhanger Ending Explained!

The Family Man Season 3 has finally dropped, and while the buzz around Manoj Bajpayee’s performance is strong as ever, the ending has left viewers split and searching for answers. Raj and DK’s highly ambitious third season shifts away from pure geopolitics and pushes Srikant Tiwari into far more personal, emotionally charged territory. This tonal change has surprised many fans who were expecting the same sharp humour and high-octane fun of the first two seasons.

For the first time, Srikant’s mission intertwines deeply with his family’s story, leading to a more dramatic and heavier narrative. Some viewers appreciated the depth, while others felt the series became more grim than thrilling. But the biggest talking point remains the show’s final moments, a deliberately ambiguous ending that leaves Srikant’s fate unclear.

During the one-on-one battle between Srikant and Rukma, Rukma survives and escapes. While Srikant attempts to leave Myanmar, he crashes into a tree, and this was how the show ended, leaving many wondering about what happened to their favourite character.

This is by design. Raj and DK have smartly avoided wrapping things up neatly, leaving space for the character to appear across their expanding spy universe. With Farzi 2 officially in the pipeline, many fans assumed Season 3 would directly set up that storyline. The brief yet impactful mention of Vijay Setupathi’s Michael Vedanayagam has only fueled crossover speculation.

But despite the emotional climax and the unanswered question of what exactly happens to Srikant, it’s almost certain the creators are not killing off one of Indian OTT’s most iconic characters. The ambiguity keeps the door open for future appearances, possibly as a cameo in Farzi 2 or other Raj and DK projects within Prime Video’s growing spy universe.

For now, Srikant Tiwari’s journey as the lead might be complete, but his presence in the larger universe is far from over.