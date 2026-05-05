AP POLYCET 2026 Results Out: Check Rank Card at polycetap.ap.gov.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training has officially announced the AP POLYCET 2026 results today, May 5. Students who took the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can now check their performance through the official website.

The result has been published in the form of a rank card on AP POLYCET Official Website, which will be used for admissions into diploma courses across Andhra Pradesh for the 2026–27 academic year.

Record Participation and Strong Pass Percentage

This year witnessed the highest turnout in the history of the exam. A total of 1,77,581 candidates registered, out of which 1,63,008 appeared for the test conducted on April 25, 2026. Among them, 1,48,950 candidates have successfully qualified, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 91.37%.

How to Download AP POLYCET 2026 Rank Card

Candidates can access their rank cards only through online mode. No physical copies will be sent. To download:

Visit the official POLYCET website

Click on the “POLYCET Rank Card 2026” link

Enter your hall ticket number

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the rank card

Take a printout for future admission use

Information Available on Rank Card

Students should carefully review the details mentioned on their scorecard, including:

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Date of birth

Category

Stream appeared

Test Admission Number

Total marks and subject-wise scores

State rank

Counselling Process to Begin Soon

Following the results announcement, SBTET is expected to release the counselling schedule shortly. The admission process will include certificate verification, choice filling (web options), seat allotment, and reporting to allotted colleges.

Admissions will depend on the candidate’s rank, reservation policies, and seat availability in various institutions.

Courses Available After POLYCET

Qualified candidates can apply for a wide range of diploma programs such as:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Pharmacy-related diploma courses

Polytechnic education remains a popular choice for students aiming to enter the workforce early or pursue lateral entry into engineering degree programs.

What Students Should Do Next

With results now available, candidates should download their rank cards immediately and keep track of counselling updates. Given the high number of participants this year, securing a seat in top colleges may be competitive.