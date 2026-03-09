AP POLYCET 2026 Registration Begins, Apply Online Before April 4

The registration process for AP POLYCET 2026 has started, and eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website. Students who want to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test must complete the application process before the deadline.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has opened the application window for the entrance examination. Candidates interested in taking admission to diploma courses in polytechnic colleges across the state should submit their applications as soon as possible.

According to the official notification, the last date to apply for AP POLYCET 2026 is April 4, 2026. The entrance examination will be conducted on April 25, 2026. Students are advised to finish the application process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues.

The registration link is available on the official website polycetap.ap.gov.in, where candidates can fill out and submit their applications online.

Steps to Apply for AP POLYCET 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.ap.gov.in .

. Step 2: Click on the link for AP POLYCET 2026 registration available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as mobile number, SSC hall ticket number, and other information to register.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the necessary personal and academic details.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee through the available online payment options.

Step 6: Review the application form and submit it. Candidates should save or download a copy of the final submitted form for future reference.

AP POLYCET 2026 Exam Pattern

The AP POLYCET 2026 examination will be held in offline mode. The exam is scheduled from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on April 25, 2026.

The question paper will consist of 120 objective type questions with four options for each question. The subject wise distribution includes 50 questions from Mathematics, 40 questions from Physics, and 30 questions from Chemistry. Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

Students who wish to pursue diploma courses in engineering and non engineering streams through polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh must qualify in this entrance test.

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