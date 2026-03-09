New Rental Rules: Major Changes for Tenants and Landlords

New rental rules have brought several important changes for tenants and landlords in Hyderabad. The updated guidelines aim to make the rental system more transparent and protect the rights of both property owners and tenants. These rules regulate security deposits, rent increases, property access, and rental agreements to prevent disputes and unfair practices.

Under the new rules, landlords must follow stricter procedures while renting out their properties, while tenants also receive stronger legal protection. The changes are expected to improve accountability in Hyderabad’s growing rental housing market.

Key Rules for Landlords and Tenants

1. 24-Hour Notice for Property Entry

Landlords must give at least 24 hours’ notice before entering a rented property, except in emergency situations. This rule protects the tenant’s privacy and ensures proper communication between both parties.

2. Rent Increase Only Once a Year

Rent can be increased only once every 12 months, and landlords must provide 90 days’ written notice before raising the rent. This prevents sudden and unexpected rent hikes.

3. Security Deposit Limit

The security deposit for residential properties cannot exceed two months’ rent, reducing the financial burden on tenants when moving into a rented house.

4. No Forced Eviction

Landlords cannot force tenants to vacate the property without following proper legal procedures. Any eviction must follow the rules mentioned in the rental agreement and relevant tenancy laws.

5. Mandatory Registration of Rental Agreements

Rental agreements must be digitally stamped and officially registered within 60 days of signing. This helps ensure transparency and gives the agreement legal validity.

6. Repairs and Maintenance Rules

If essential repairs are not completed by the landlord within 30 days, tenants can carry out the repairs themselves and deduct the cost from their rent.

7. Harassment is Punishable

Landlords are not allowed to harass tenants by changing locks, cutting water or electricity, or issuing threats. Such actions can lead to legal penalties under tenancy laws.

Why These Rules Matter

Hyderabad has seen rapid growth in the rental housing market, especially in areas like HITEC City, Gachibowli, and Kukatpally. The new rules are designed to create a balanced relationship between landlords and tenants while ensuring fair rental practices.

These changes aim to reduce disputes, improve legal protection, and bring more transparency to rental agreements in the city.