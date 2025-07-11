AP PGECET 2025 Web Counselling Schedule Out for GATE, GPAT Students: Check the dates and complete details

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Details: The AP PGECET 2025 counselling schedule has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education. In order to apply for MTech and MPharmacy programs, students who have previously qualified for GATE or GPAT need to register for web counselling via the official website. According to the authorities, registration for the AP PGECET 2025 counselling will open on July 14, 2025.

AP PGECET 2025 Complete Schedule

Registration: July 14 to 16, 2025

Certificate Verification: July 15 to 17, 2025

Change of Web options: July 21, 2025

Seat Allotment: July 23, 2025

Self-Reporting: July 24 to 25, 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling: A Step-by-Step Guide to Registration

The AP PGECET 2025 web counselling registration link will be available from July 14, 2025. The students who achieve the eligibility to participate in the web counselling have to follow the steps given below to apply for the seat in the college or university.