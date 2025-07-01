AP Mega PTM on July 5: 2 Crore Participants Expected to Join

The Andhra Pradesh education department is set to conduct a grand parent-teacher meeting (PTM) throughout the state on July 5. Through this, it wants to strengthen the relationship among parents, teachers, and schools and encourage collective work to improve the quality of education.

A Huge Participation Expected

The event is expected to gather more than 2 crore participants, comprising around 75 lakh students, 3.32 lakh teachers, and 1.49 crore parents, alumni, and other stakeholders from more than 61,000 schools. This gigantic turnout will serve as a platform for students, teachers, and parents to get to know each other, exchange ideas, and collectively strive for excellence in academics.

The mega PTM is not something novel for Andhra Pradesh. A previous event was organized in December 2024, where there was a remarkable attendance of 25.46 lakh parents, 27,395 alumni, 22,200 donors, and 36,918 public representatives in 44,956 schools. The event was immensely popular, with local MLAs, ministers, and district collectors going to schools, interacting with parents and children, and motivating students to work towards excellence.

Encouraging Community Involvement

It is the government's responsibility to ensure quality education for every child and holistic development in the state, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao said. "The responsibility of parents is key in the backdrop of the Right to Education Act and National Education Policy 2020, both of which lay stress on public contribution towards educational advancement," Rao added. "PTMs make parents aware of their children's studies, conduct, and social problems, and also allow teachers to request parents' support for the betterment of students."

A Celebration of Collaboration

The mega PTM on 5th July will be a festive occasion, uniting parents, teachers, and students from all over the state. The occasion will offer an opportunity for the schools to exhibit their success, and for the parents and teachers to join hands to attain academic excellence. With the assurance of the state government to uphold quality education, this initiative is likely to yield a positive influence on the state's education system.

