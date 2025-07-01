Jharkhand JAC Class 11 Results 2025 Declared: Direct Lilnk Here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has officially declared the Class 11 Annual Examination 2025 results. Students can now check their results online at the official website — jacresults.com.

This year, an impressive 98.7% of students passed. Out of the 349,476 students who appeared for the exam, 344,987 were promoted to the next class.

Boys and Girls Perform Well

Both boys and girls performed exceptionally:

Boys: 169,693 enrolled; 165,286 appeared; 163,013 promoted (Pass rate: 98.62%)

Girls: 188,302 enrolled; 184,190 appeared; 181,974 promoted (Pass rate: 98.79%)

The total number of students enrolled in Class 11 this year was 357,995, and 349,476 took the exam. Only 641 students were marked absent.

In addition, 3,848 students were marked under the “current” category and 8,519 under the “previous” category.

Other Exam Results Also Released

Along with the Class 11 results, JAC also released:

Model School Entrance Exam 2025 results

Intermediate Vocational Course Exam 2025 results

School principals have also received access to download the Class 11 tabulation registers for official record updates.

How to Check JAC Class 11 Result 2025:

Go to jacresults.com

Click on the link that says “Class 11 Annual Examination 2025 Results”

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click submit to view your result

Download or print your result for future use

Click here for the direct link to check JAC Class 11 Result 2025