Kannappa OTT Update: Vishnu Manchu Film Likely Be Sold for a Hefty Price!

Ever since the release of Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa, there have been reports about the digital rights of the movie. During the promotions, Vishnu had made it clear that his film won't be available on OTT for a minimum of 10 weeks, and while that can still be true, there have been reports of the Kannappa movie likely going for a hefty price for a big OTT player.

Kannappa Movie OTT Update

The Kannappa movie team has reportedly closed the satellite deal first, and the deal lies reportedly between Rs 15-20 crores. This is a significant amount for Kannappa, and given the current state of the satellite market, it's reasonable to conclude that Vishnu Manchu has achieved a remarkable feat with the satellite deal.

If the TV rights have gone for this big an amount, imagine the situation with the streaming rights. Even though no official OTT partner has been confirmed, major players will likely join the bidding, and thanks to Kannappa's positive word of mouth and box-office collection, the demand will soar for the movie.

While Vishnu Manchu holds the decision on when to stream Kannappa, it's highly probable that he will sell his film at a high price to a major streaming player very soon.