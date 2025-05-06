AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets released: Download Link here!

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) declared the results of Intermediate exams on April 12, 2025. The pass percentage is much better this time, with 70% of students passing first-year and 83% passing second-year. Today, May 6, the AP Supplementary Hall Tickets are available to download from the official website.

Number of Students Passed and Failed

As per the board, lakhs of students had given the exams. Among them, a large number of students have passed, while some students have failed and will be appearing for the supplementary exams.

Supplementary Exams

The supplementary advanced exams will be conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2025. Candidates who failed in the main exams can write these exams. The supplementary exam hall tickets are released on the official website (link not available)

Official Websites

The following official websites can be used to check results and download hall tickets:

bie.ap.gov.in

Students can also download their hall tickets from the "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp app (95523 00009).

How to Download Hall Tickets

Students can download the hall ticket using the following steps:

Go to the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link to the hall ticket

Enter roll number or Aadhaar card number and date of birth

Download and print your hall ticket

WhatsApp Service

Students can also obtain their hall tickets by downloading from the "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp app (95523 00009). To do it:

Save WhatsApp number 95523 00009

Give a "Hi" message on the number

Click on the "Select Service" option

Select "Education Services" and subsequently "Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket Download"

Enter Aadhaar number and date of birth to download the hall ticket

Students are requested to download their hall tickets and attend the exams according to the schedule.

Also read: AP Inter Supplementary 2025 Hall Tickets to be Released on May 6 at bie.ap.gov.in