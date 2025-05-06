AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets released: Download Link here!
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) declared the results of Intermediate exams on April 12, 2025. The pass percentage is much better this time, with 70% of students passing first-year and 83% passing second-year. Today, May 6, the AP Supplementary Hall Tickets are available to download from the official website.
Number of Students Passed and Failed
As per the board, lakhs of students had given the exams. Among them, a large number of students have passed, while some students have failed and will be appearing for the supplementary exams.
Supplementary Exams
The supplementary advanced exams will be conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2025. Candidates who failed in the main exams can write these exams. The supplementary exam hall tickets are released on the official website (link not available)
Official Websites
The following official websites can be used to check results and download hall tickets:
bie.ap.gov.in
Students can also download their hall tickets from the "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp app (95523 00009).
How to Download Hall Tickets
Students can download the hall ticket using the following steps:
Go to the official website bie.ap.gov.in
Click on the link to the hall ticket
Enter roll number or Aadhaar card number and date of birth
Download and print your hall ticket
WhatsApp Service
Students can also obtain their hall tickets by downloading from the "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp app (95523 00009). To do it:
- Save WhatsApp number 95523 00009
- Give a "Hi" message on the number
- Click on the "Select Service" option
- Select "Education Services" and subsequently "Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket Download"
- Enter Aadhaar number and date of birth to download the hall ticket
Students are requested to download their hall tickets and attend the exams according to the schedule.
