Gold Rate Today May 6: Gold Prices Rise by Rs 2730 After Steady Drop

Gold prices have seen a significant increase today, May 6, 2025. In Hyderabad, the price of 24-carat gold rose by ₹2,730 per 10 grams, reaching ₹98,460. Similarly, 22-carat gold saw an increase of ₹2,500 per 10 grams, now priced at ₹90,250. Silver prices, however, have dropped by ₹100, with 1 kg priced at ₹1,07,900. These rates are similar across other Telugu states.

Current Gold Rates (May 6, 2025):

24 Carat Gold: ₹98,460 (10 grams)

22 Carat Gold: ₹90,250 (10 grams)

Silver Price:

Silver: ₹1,07,900 (per kg)

The increase in gold prices can be attributed to several factors. Global market changes, including fluctuations in interest rates by central banks, influence gold prices. Additionally, when the Indian rupee weakens against the dollar, it makes gold more expensive. Seasonal demand during festivals and weddings also contributes to rising prices, as people tend to buy more gold during these times. Furthermore, when central banks purchase more gold to strengthen their reserves, it drives up demand and, consequently, the price.