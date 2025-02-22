AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 Download on Mana Mitra WhatsApp

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board has issued hall tickets for the forthcoming public exams. Students may download their hall tickets from the Board's website or via the 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp service.

Instructions to download your hall ticket:

Method 1: Download from the Board's Website

Go to the website of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board.

Click on the "Hall Tickets" link

Choose your exam type (First Year or Second Year)

Input hall ticket number/ Aadhaar number and date of birth

Press "Download Hall Ticket"

Method 2: Download from Mana Mitra WhatsApp Service

Store the number 95523 00009 as a contact number on your mobile

Send a 'Hi' to the contact number using WhatsApp

Choose the service

Choose educational services

Press Intermediate First Year/Second Year Hall Tickets

Input your hall ticket number/ Aadhaar number and date of birth

Hall ticket will be posted on your WhatsApp number in a matter of minutes

The Board of Intermediate also issued a statement stating that special classes will be held for first-year students from April 1 to 23. These classes will include academics along with competitive exam coaching. Summer break will be provided from April 24 to June 1.

The students are requested to download their hall tickets at the earliest and visit the special classes to prepare for the exams. The Intermediate Board wishes all the students good luck with the exams.

