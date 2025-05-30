AP EDCET 2025 Hall Ticket Released: Download Now for June 5!

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the availability of hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET-2025). The release of hall tickets is a major milestone towards the admission process for B.Ed and B.Ed (Special) courses in colleges and institutions across the state.

AP EDCET-2025 candidates who have already registered may now download their hall tickets from the official website (link not available). To download their admit cards, the candidates will have to log in with their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Important Details

Date of Examination: AP EDCET-2025 will be conducted on June 5, 2025.

Courses: Admission test is for admission in B.Ed and B.Ed (Special) courses for 2025-26.

Hall Ticket Download: The hall tickets can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website with their login details.

Next Steps

Candidates should go through their hall tickets thoroughly for any errors and confirm that they possess all documents needed for the exam. It is also necessary to understand the exam pattern, syllabus, and guidelines to excel in the test.

With the issuance of hall tickets, the candidates are now a step away from appearing in the AP EDCET-2025 exam and securing their B.Ed or B.Ed (Special) courses in reputed institutes. We wish good luck to all the candidates for their exam!

Also read: Rajasthan RBSE 5th Class Results Out on May 30: Download at rajpsp.nic.in