Rajasthan RBSE 5th Class Results Out on May 30: Download at rajpsp.nic.in

The Rajasthan Council of School Education has declared the RBSE Class 5 results today, May 30, 2025. Students who took the exam can now check their marks online.

To see your result, visit either of these websites:

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajpsp.nic.in

You’ll need to enter your roll number and district name to view your marks.

This announcement follows an official confirmation from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer, which shared on May 27 that the results would be out today.

How to Check Your RBSE Class 5 Result:

Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in

Click on the link that says “RBSE Class 5 Result 2025”

Enter your roll number, district, and other details if asked

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or take a screenshot of your marksheet and keep it safe

Along with individual results, the board has also shared key stats like:

How many students registered and appeared

How many passed

Overall pass percentage

Toppers from different districts

Last year’s results (2024) were also declared on May 30. Out of 14.35 lakh students who appeared, about 13.93 lakh passed, with a high pass percentage of 97.06%.

Students are advised to keep a digital copy of their marksheet until their school provides the official printed version.