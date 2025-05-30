TG LAWCET 2025 Hall Tickets to be Released on May 31

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to release the hall tickets for the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET 2025) on May 31. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website: https://lawcet.tgche.ac.in , by entering their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The TG LAWCET 2025 exam will be conducted on June 3. This entrance test facilitates admissions into the first year of 3-year and 5-year LLB programs, along with the 2-year LLM course offered by various law colleges across Telangana.