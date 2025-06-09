AP EAMCET Results 2025 Out - Check Toppers and Counselling Details

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 have been announced with students from different districts proving to have exceptional talent and hard work. The test was administered from June 19 to June 27 at 145 centers in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. 3,40,300 students out of 3,62,448 registered candidates appeared for the test.

Top 10 Rank Holders in Engineering Stream:

Anirudh Reddy from Hyderabad, Vanasthalipuram

Bhanu Charan Reddy from Srikalahasti, Tirupati

Yashwant Sathvik from West Godavari, Palakollu

Ram Charan Reddy from Thimmapuram, Nandyal district (tied rank with U. Ram Charan Reddy)

Bhupati Nitin Agnihotri from Anantapur, New Town

T. Vikram Levi from Guntur

Desi Reddy Manideep Reddy from the Chittoor district

S. Trishul Vaddepalli from Hanmakonda

Dharmaana Gnan Ruthvik Sai from Narasannapeta, Srikakulam

Bhadriraju Venkata Mani Preetham from Kandukuru, Nellore

Top 10 Rank Holders in Agriculture and Pharmacy Stream:

Ramayanam Venkata Naga Sai Harshavardhan from Penamaluru, Krishna district

Shanmukh Nishant Akshintala from Chandanagar, Ranga Reddy district

Degala Akirananda Vinay Mallesh Kumar from Alamuru, Konaseema

Y. Shanmukha Vaddepalli from Hanmakonda

Yelamolu Satya Venkat from Tadepalligudem, West Godavari

Siridella Sri Sai Govardhan from Peddapuram, Kakinada

G. Lakshmi Charan from Sithammadhara, Visakhapatnam

Darbha Karthik Ram Kireeti from Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari

Kodavati Mohit Sriram from Chagallu, East Godavari

Desini Surya Charan from Thondangi, Kakinada

Ambitions of the Students

The top-ranking students have mentioned their aspirations to continue their education in top institutes like IITs. Some of them are:

Adimulam Sriharsha (Rank 20): Wants to pursue Computer Science from IIT. Adimulam's parents, Veera Raghulu and Padmavathi, who are teachers by profession, have been encouraging his studies.

Kanchumarthi Praneeth (Rank 36): Wants to pursue Computer Science at IIT Mumbai. Praneeth's father, Pratap Jeevan, and mother, Meena, are both working in the department of agriculture.

D. Kireeti (Rank 8): Plans to specialize in Cardiology and Skul Base Surgery. Kireeti's mother, Dr. DS Arun Kumar, and father, Latha, are both doctors and have motivated her to pursue her interest in medicine.

M. Surya Santosh Reddy (Rank 12): Wishes to become a General Surgeon and serve rural areas with medical services. Surya's parents, Dr. Mallidi Krishna Reddy and Sandhya Devi are both doctors who have made him socially responsible.

District-wise Performance

The students of East Godavari district have shown tremendous performance in the exam, with a number of students obtaining top rankings in both engineering and agriculture streams. Students from the Kurnool district have also performed well, with Vangala Ajay Reddy getting the 12th ranking in the engineering stream.

The results of the AP EAPCET 2025 have been a reflection of the student's hard work and tireless efforts. The toppers have made a mark that others would like to emulate, and it would be interesting to see what they do in the future. With their eyes fixed on the top institutions such as IITs, these students will make their mark in the world.

