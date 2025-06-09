AP EAMCET 2025: Top BTech Colleges in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2025 result has been declared, and the aspirants now want to know which best engineering colleges accept AP EAMCET scores for BTech admissions. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada declared the AP EAMCET result 2025 for engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy streams.

Pass Percentage and Top Rankers

71.65% pass percentage was achieved by the engineering stream of AP EAMCET, whereas 89.8% pass percentage was shown by the agriculture and pharmacy streams. Anirudh Reddy, Bhanu Charan Reddy, and Yashwanth got the first three ranks in the engineering stream, whereas Sai Harshavardhan, Nishant Reddy, and Mallesh Kumar acquired the top three ranks in the agriculture and pharmacy stream.

Top Colleges Accepting AP EAMCET Scores

Some of the top engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh accept AP EAMCET scores for BTech admission. Some of the major colleges include:

KL University, Guntur (NIRF Ranking: 35)

Andhra University College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam (NIRF Ranking: 90)

Vignan's Foundation for Science Technology and Research, Guntur (NIRF Ranking: 91)

JNTUK Kakinada (NIRF Ranking: 101-150)

VRSEC Vijayawada (NIRF Ranking: 151-200)

Other Notable Colleges

Other notable colleges accepting AP EAMCET scores are:

GMRIT Rajam

VIIT Visakhapatnam

MB School of Engineering, Mohan Babu University

SVCE Tirupati

SVCET Chittoor

RGMCET Kurnool

PVPSIT Vijayawada

SVU Tirupati

MITS Madanapalle

Download AP EAMCET Rank Card

AP EAMCET rank card 2025 can be downloaded by the candidates from the official portal cets.apsche.ap.gov.in through registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Cutoff Scores

The AP EAMCET 2025 cutoff marks have been calculated on a 75% CET marks weightage and 25% IPE marks weightage. Candidates can view the cutoff marks of each college and course to analyze their admissions.

Conclusion

The results of AP EAMCET 2025 have been declared, and applicants can now view their scores and rank cards on the official website. With a strong number of top engineering colleges admitting students through AP EAMCET scores, applicants have numerous opportunities for BTech admissions.

