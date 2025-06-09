Tirumala Security Scare: Devotee Caught with Air Rifle at Alipiri Check Post

In a shocking incident, a man from Bengaluru in Karnataka was caught carrying an air gun rifle at the Alipiri Check Post in Tirupati.

According to reports, the devotee, identified as Mahesh, was en route to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala when security personnel discovered the rifle and a telescope in his vehicle.

He reportedly told police that he was unaware of the temple’s security regulations. Authorities informed him that carrying an air pistol is strictly prohibited in Tirumala. As a result, he was denied entry and asked to return.

The incident has caused concern in the temple town, coming in the wake of several recent security lapses.

Just last month, multiple planes were seen flying over the Tirumala temple in direct violation of Agama Shastra protocols.

Additionally, a few days ago, two individuals were caught consuming alcohol on the Alipiri footpath — a sacred route taken by devotees climbing to Tirumala. They discarded liquor bottles on the steps, further fueling outrage.

The recurring security breaches at one of the world’s most revered temples have drawn sharp criticism from devotees and political parties alike. Many have slammed the TDP government for failing to ensure proper security and temple management.