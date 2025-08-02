AP DSC Result 2025 Expected Soon: Final Answer Key Released

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has made available the final response sheet and answer key for the AP District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment exam 2025. This has led to the hope that the results will be declared soon. The examinees can now verify the final answer keys through the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

Important Details

Exam Dates: The recruitment test was conducted from June 6 to July 6, 2025.

Vacancies: The department plans to fill 16,347 vacancies from this recruitment process.

Result Announcement: While the date of result announcement is yet to be finalized, it is likely to be announced shortly, perhaps next week.

AP DSC Result 2025: How to Check

To check the AP DSC result, one should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for AP DSC 2025 result on the home page.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and see your result.

Step 5: Download and save the result for later use.

What to Expect in the AP DSC Result

The AP DSC result will contain:

Candidate's Name: Candidate's full name.

Roll Number: Candidate's roll number.

Registration Number: Candidate's registration number.

Date of Birth: Candidate's date of birth.

Total Marks: Total marks obtained by the candidate.

Qualifying Status: Candidate's qualifying status.

Category: Category of the candidate.

Subject-wise Marks: Marks obtained by the candidate in all subjects.

Percentile/Percentage: Percentile or percentage obtained by the candidate.

Next Steps After Result Announcement

Following the declaration of results, shortlisted candidates will be asked to report for document verification. This entails original document verification, including educational certificates, caste certificates, and identity proof

