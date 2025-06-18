AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 to be Released Today: Check Now

Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will publish the answer key and response sheets for the DSC 2025 exam on June 18, 2025. The response sheets will be released for different categories such as TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), School Assistant Math, Non-Language Subjects, and Special Education vacancies.

How to Check AP DSC 2025 Response Sheets

Candidates are able to verify their response sheets online and raise any objections or discrepancies to the official AP DSC website by June 24, 2025. Candidates need to thoroughly check their response sheets and put forward their concerns within the stipulated time frame.

Important Dates

Release of response sheets and answer key: June 18, 2025

Last date for submitting objections: June 24, 2025

Tips for Candidates

Go through your response sheet carefully and cross-check it with the answer key.

Make any objections or discrepancies within the deadline provided.

Log in to the official website at regular intervals for updates and notifications.

About the AP DSC 2025 Exam

The DSC 2025 exam is conducted to fill up 16,437 teacher posts in different schools in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have written the exam can now verify their response sheets and answer keys to analyze their performance.

Stay Updated

The candidates are instructed to stay updated with the new developments regarding the AP DSC website and adhere to the official notifications so that they don't miss out on any crucial updates.

