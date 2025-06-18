AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 Final Answer Key; Expected date and Direct link!

Andhra Pradesh State Examination Cell (APSCHE) is going to make the final answer key available for AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 very soon on its portal, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Though the final answer key was expected to be made public on June 16, 2025, there was a slight delay, and candidates can hope for it to be available online very soon.

Provisional Answer Key and Objections

The provisional answer key of AP LAWCET and PGLCET was released on June 06, 2025, allowing the candidates to view and raise objections up to June 08, 2025, at 7 PM. Candidates could view their scores and raise objections, if any, through the official website.

How to Download AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 Final Answer Key

To download the final answer key, candidates can follow the below-given steps:

Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP LAWCET tab.

Scroll down the homepage to locate the 'AP LAWCET answer key' link or tab.

Click on the tab to open a new page displaying the answer key of all courses.

Choose the answer key of the course you have appeared for.

Download the AP LAWCET answer key PDF with correct answers and save it for future use.

Exam Details

The AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 examinations were held successfully on June 05, 2025, at assigned centers within the state and surrounding cities. The candidates can now wait for the final key to be released, which will give them the right answers after objections have been taken into consideration.

