Goa Board Releases Schedule for SSC and HSSC Exams 2026: Check Details
The schedule for the class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSSC) examinations has been released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). While the class 12 examinations for the general stream will be held from February 10 to 27 and for the vocational stream from February 11 to 23, the Goa SSC exams 2026 are scheduled to take place from March 2 to 27.
"This is only a tentative schedule, and the final date sheet will be issued in due course," read the official notice sent by board secretary Vidhyadatta B. Naik. The official website, gbshse.in, provides subject-by-subject exam dates for students in GBSHSE classes 10 and 12.
Goa Board SSC Exam 2026 Schedule
- March 2- English, functional English
- March 4- Hindi, functional Hindi
- March 5- Home vegetable garden
- March 6- Marathi
- March 7- Fundamentals of bakery
- March 9- Social science, history
- March 10- Tailoring cutting, Indian vocal music
- March 11- Math 2
- March 12- Math 1 and everyday math
- March 13- Geography and economics
- March 14- Science
- March 16- NSQF
- March 17- Konkani, Indian sign language
- March 18- Sanskrit
- March 19- Urdu, French, Arabic, Kannada, Portuguese
- March 20- Physical education
- March 21- Basic Floriculture
- March 23- Basic cookery
- March 24- Data processing
- March 25- Drawing and painting
- March 27- Desk top publishing
Goa Board HSSC Exam 2026 Schedule
- February 10- English Language I, English Language I (CWSN), Marathi Language I
- February 12- Physics, Accountancy, Accountancy (CWSN), History, History (CWSN)
- February 14- Biology, Geology, Economics, Economics (CWSN)
- February 17- Mathematics, Mathematics & Statistics, Sociology, Sociology (CWSN)
- February 18—English Language II, Konkani Language II, Konkani Language II (CWSN), Urdu Language II, Sanskrit Language II, French Language II, Portuguese Language II
- February 19- Marathi Language II, Marathi Language II (CWSN)
- February 20- Chemistry, Business Studies, Business Studies (CWSN), Political Science, Political Science (CWSN)
- February 21- Hindi Language II, Hindi Language II (CWSN)
- February 23- Secretarial Practice, Secretarial Practice (CWSN)
- February 24- NSQF
- February 25- Painting (CWSN), Psychology, Psychology (CWSN)