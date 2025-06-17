Goa Board Releases Schedule for SSC and HSSC Exams 2026: Check Details

The schedule for the class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSSC) examinations has been released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). While the class 12 examinations for the general stream will be held from February 10 to 27 and for the vocational stream from February 11 to 23, the Goa SSC exams 2026 are scheduled to take place from March 2 to 27.

"This is only a tentative schedule, and the final date sheet will be issued in due course," read the official notice sent by board secretary Vidhyadatta B. Naik. The official website, gbshse.in, provides subject-by-subject exam dates for students in GBSHSE classes 10 and 12.

Goa Board SSC Exam 2026 Schedule

March 2- English, functional English

March 4- Hindi, functional Hindi

March 5- Home vegetable garden

March 6- Marathi

March 7- Fundamentals of bakery

March 9- Social science, history

March 10- Tailoring cutting, Indian vocal music

March 11- Math 2

March 12- Math 1 and everyday math

March 13- Geography and economics

March 14- Science

March 16- NSQF

March 17- Konkani, Indian sign language

March 18- Sanskrit

March 19- Urdu, French, Arabic, Kannada, Portuguese

March 20- Physical education

March 21- Basic Floriculture

March 23- Basic cookery

March 24- Data processing

March 25- Drawing and painting

March 27- Desk top publishing

Goa Board HSSC Exam 2026 Schedule