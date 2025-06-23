AP DSC PGT Botany and Zoology Answer Key Released: Check Now

Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) has published the provisional answer keys for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Botany and Zoology exams held on June 14 and June 17, 2024, respectively, under the Mega DSC 2024 recruitment process.

Objections and Response Sheets

Those who have appeared in the exams can now check their response sheets on the official website. They can also raise their objections or challenges against the provisional answer keys till June 29, 2024. The Convener, Krishna Reddy, has appealed to the candidates to go through the answer keys carefully and provide their feedback within the timeline.

How to Check and Object

To obtain the provisional answer keys and response sheets, candidates can do the following:

Go to the official website: apdsc.apcfss.in

Log in to your account: Use your login credentials to view your response sheet and answer key.

Submit objections: If you have any objections to the answer key, submit them by June 29, 2024.

Important Dates

Last date for objections: June 29

Exam dates: June 14 (PGT Botany) and June 17 (PGT Zoology)

The APDSC will address all genuine objections and make the final answer keys. Candidates must keep an eye on the official website for updates regarding the examination process.

Next Steps

Following the consideration of objections, the APDSC will publish the final answer key and derive the scores. The selection process will then go forward accordingly, and candidates will be informed about the next steps.

By offering a platform for objections on the part of candidates, the APDSC makes the examination process transparent and just. Candidates are urged to make use of this platform and express themselves.

